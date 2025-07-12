Russia's position on Iran enrichment right has not changed

Sources told Lebanese Al Mayadeen that Russia's position on Iran's right to peacefully enrich uranium has not changed during ongoing contacts between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese news outlet has cited diplomatic sources as saying that "Iran has not received any Russian offer to halt uranium enrichment on its territory.

Earlier today, an informed source said Iran has not received any message from Putin regarding a nuclear deal with the US without preserving the right to enrichment.

No message regarding zero enrichment has been exchanged via the contact channels between Russia and Iran after that meeting either, the source said.

MNA