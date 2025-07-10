Chinese FM stresses political solution for Iran nuclear prog.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, and discussed a range of issues including the Iranian nuclear program, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran last month, Wang said the use of force "cannot bring peace, pressure cannot solve problems, and dialogue and negotiation are the fundamental way out," according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two are in Kuala Lumpur to attend meetings with top diplomats of Southeast Asian nations, and is their first face-to-face to meeting since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has close ties to Beijing and Moscow.

China places "importance to Iran's commitment not to seek to develop nuclear weapons, and also respects Iran's right to peacefully use nuclear energy as a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," he stressed.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral ties, and exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues of shared concern, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

