Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mousa Farhang met and held talks with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi on Tuesday.

During this meeting, Iran's Ambassador presented the Iranian top diplomat's letter regarding the bilateral relations between Iran and Oman to Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various political, economic, investment and cultural fields.

MNA/