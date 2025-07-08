  1. World
Huge explosions rock Syria's Aleppo

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – A series of powerful explosions rocked western Aleppo early Tuesday, with local sources linking the blasts to possible Israeli strikes targeting Syrian military sites.

News sources have reported that massive explosions have shaken the city of Aleppo and its surrounding areas in northwestern Syria.

According to Syrian media, the explosions occurred in the western part of Aleppo, and the cause remains unclear.

Some reports pinpoint the location of the blasts to be the 46th Brigade of the Syrian Army, located west of the city.

Local outlets have cited the explosion of ammunition depots in the area as a potential cause. However, no official confirmation or statement has yet been released by the Syrian official sources.

Certain Syrian media outlets have claimed that the ruling Syrian group is aware that the explosions were the result of Israeli attacks, yet has remained silent.

They suggest this silence stems from the Syrian interim government’s reluctance to publicly confront or criticize the Israeli regime regarding the alleged strikes.

