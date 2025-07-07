  1. Politics
Most of Iran's defense facilities not shown yet: IRGC adviser

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Referring to the large number of Iran's underground missile cities and facilities, IRGC adviser Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari said that most of Iran's defense facilities haven't still shown.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, IRGC adviser Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari said that Iranian armed forces are at the peak of readiness.

"Martyr Hajizadeh once said that if there is a war between Iran and Israel and the United States, we will not run out of resources if we fire missiles at them every day for two years," Jabbari said.

Currently, the underground warehouses, missile cities, and facilities are so vast that we have not yet shown most of our country's defense facilities and our country's effective missiles," he added.

"If the Zionist enemy wants to continue the war and attack our country, it will be a spectacular day because our army, the IRGC, ground and air forces, will come to the field with all their strength," he added.
 

