Commemoration ceremony of martyr Brigadier General Hajizadeh

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of former IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was held at Aboozar Mosque, District 17 of Greater Tehran on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by the high-ranking state and military officials and a large number of people.

The criminal Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iranian territory on June 13 which led to the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and innocent people (civilians).