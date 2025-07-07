War with Israeli enhanced Iran’s position in region: poll

The results of the poll by the Iranian parliament’s research center, published on Monday, showed that nearly 60% of Iranians thought their country had achieved a better regional position after the 12-day war with Israel ended on June 24.

Some 80% of the participants in the poll believed that Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks had inflicted a high or very high amount of damage on the Israeli regime, according to Press TV.

More than 61% of those surveyed believed that Iran was militarily stronger than Israel during the war while some 20% said that the two sides were in a state of balance.

The results of the poll, published by the official IRNA news agency, showed that more than 81% of the Iranians viewed foreign-based opposition groups and their activities during the Israeli aggression as an opportunistic attempt to grab power in the country.

Some 74% of the respondents believed Iran should keep and expand its nuclear program despite pressures from the United States and its allies, which Israel used as a pretext to launch the aggression.

The poll comes amid reports and analyses suggesting that the Israeli aggression on Iran has significantly strengthened social unity in the country, causing ethnic, religious, and political groups to become more vocal in their support of the country.

Nearly a thousand people, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, were killed in the Israeli aggression on Iran.

The unprovoked attacks caused Iran to put up a strong response, launching devastating missile and drone attacks on cities and towns controlled by the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine.

MNA