No power can prevent Iran from attaining legitimate rights

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks on Friday, commenting on the Israeli regime’s recent United States-backed imposed war against the Islamic Republic.

The 12-day war saw Washington provide the aggression with unprecedented military and intelligence support and even join in towards the end of its 12-day span. The duo waged the aggression, using the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s most recent anti-Iranian resolution, which had been drawn up amid intense Western pressure, as a pretext.

Velayati underscored the country’s insistence on not giving up its entitlement to scientific and technological progress, including in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, notwithstanding Western and Israeli efforts at tarnishing the nation’s rightful endeavors.

“The Iranian nation has always stood firm against pressure, threats, and aggression and will never surrender,” he stated.

The people, the official added, “will continue to advance with greater determination than ever before on its path towards scientific progress, technological independence, and [preservation of] national esteem.”

In the same context, the advisor stressed that “no power can prevent the Iranian nation from achieving its legitimate rights.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati said legal and diplomatic pursuit of these crimes through international authorities, especially the United Nations, was on the Islamic Republic’s agenda in line with the country’s legitimate right to proportional response.

He further denounced the combined aggression as a clear violation of the imperative norms of the international law, emphasizing the UN’s legal and moral responsibility to recognize the Israeli regime and the US as aggressors.

The world body, he added, also had to take appropriate punitive action against Tel Aviv and Washington, obligating them to compensate the Islamic Republic for the material and moral damages that had been caused during the atrocities.

