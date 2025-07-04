Israeli army conducts airborne assault near Damascus

The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news channel, citing local sources, reported that Israeli special forces conducted an airborne operation in the village of Yaafour, which lies in the Qatana district of the Rif Dimashq governorate, on Thursday night, with three military helicopters.

The sources added that the airdrop targeted a site belonging to the now-defunct Syrian Republican Guard in the area, and lasted for around five hours. The Israeli troops then departed the location using helicopters.

Israeli troops also launched a ground incursion into the village of Rakhlah, situated 31 kilometers (19 miles) west of Damascus and near the border with Lebanon, on board three armored vehicles.

The incursion marks the first of its kind into the area.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers carried out a ground attack in Saysoun village of the Yarmouk Basin area in Syria's southwestern province of Dara'a aboard six military vehicles.

Local sources stated that three Israeli military vehicles also entered a former Syrian army position in the village of Ayn Zakar.

Last Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces launched a ground attack in southern Syria, where the so-called Golani Brigade soldiers arrested a number of civilians.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and continuing violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

RHM/Press TV