Over 100 senior clerics vow unwavering support for Leader

The signatories, many of whom teach advanced Islamic jurisprudence and theology, emphasized their readiness to defend the leader’s position. The figures pledge to react to any offense against the status of Ayatollah Khamenei with the sacrifice of breath and life in the arena of the Jihad.

They termed Iran’s military response against Israel as historic blows, delivered through faith in divine promises and the leadership of the Leader. The signatories warned adversaries against targeting the Leader, asserting that the threats would only invite fiercer responses from Shia community.

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, one of Iran’s most senior Shia clerics, has earlier issued a decree (fatwa), a religious edict, declaring that any individual or regime threatening the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and religious authority (Marja') is guilty of Moharebeh (a term in Islamic jurisprudence that means waging war against God).

The presence of Ayatollah Khamenei in a public ceremony to mark the martyrdom of the third Shia imam garnered widespread praise from top Iranian officials and political figures, all emphasizing the unity of Iran and its resilience against foreign threats.

