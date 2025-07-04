  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2025, 2:41 PM

Iran, Tajikistan presidents discuss bilateral relations

Iran, Tajikistan presidents discuss bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The presidents of Iran and Tajikistan met on the sidelines of the ECO summit in Azerbaijan to discuss bilateral relations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, have held a meeting in the city of Khankendi, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on Friday.

Invited by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Pezeshkian departed for the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the summit.

During this trip, the President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the ECO Summit and hold meetings with several participating heads of state.

Azerbaijan is set to hold the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi on July 3–4, 2025.

MNA/

News ID 233966
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News