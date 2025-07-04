Iran, Tajikistan presidents discuss bilateral relations

President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, have held a meeting in the city of Khankendi, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on Friday.

Invited by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Pezeshkian departed for the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the summit.

During this trip, the President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the ECO Summit and hold meetings with several participating heads of state.

Azerbaijan is set to hold the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi on July 3–4, 2025.

