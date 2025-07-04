Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 4 to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Emin Huseynov, and other officials.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit to be held today in Khankendi, said Mehdi Sanai, the Iranian President’s advisor on foreign policy affairs, APA reports.

He noted that Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Azerbaijan.

MNA/