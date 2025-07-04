Hazrat Al-Abbass symbol of courage, loyalty, sacrifice

Hazrat Abul Fazl Al-Abbas (AS) was born in the holy city of Madinah on the 4th day of the month of Shaban in the year 26 Hijrah.

He was the son of the first Shia Imam Ali ibn Abu Talib and Fatimah bint Hizam.

His mother was the virtuous lady Omm al-Baneen Fatima bint Hizam of the al-Kilabiyya clan noted for its courage and bravery. Imam Ali (AS) married her several years after the passing away of his beloved wife, Hazrat Fatema Zahra (SA) the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Hazrat Abbas (AS), who was over two decades younger than his older brothers, the Prophet’s grandsons, Imam Hasan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS), was very much attached to them since childhood. He never called them brothers out of respect for their immaculate lineage but would refer to them as Lords and Masters.

Hazrat Al-Abbas in battle of Karbala

In the battle of Karbala, he was like a shadow beside Imam Hussein (AS), and while trying to fetch water for the thirsty camp of the Imam, he sacrificed his life, by first losing both his hands, but never tasted a drop of water even when he succeeded in reaching the bank of the River Euphrates.

Guarding the Imam, protecting the tents of the womenfolk of the Prophet’s household, caring for the children, and making a sacrifice to bring water to the thirsty camp of Imam Hussein (PBUH) were among the most beautiful and apical manifestations of his life in Karbala.

His shrine to this day stands as a sentinel to the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), with pilgrims from all over the world seeking his intercession with God Almighty by addressing him as "Bab al-Murad” or the Gateway of Needs.

Hazrat Al-Abbass magnificent figure for Shia Muslims

Abbas is regarded by the Shia as an ultimate paragon of courage, chivalry, love, sincerity, and self-sacrifice. Hazrat Al-Abbass also possesses a very great position in Islam.

The Shia make the supplication of tawassul to Abbas, thus requesting him to join his prayers to them.

Tawassul is one of the beliefs of Shi'a and most Muslims which means to resort to someone or something with a high position as an intermediary before God in order to become closer to Him so that He may fulfill one's requests.

As such, Abbas is associated with the Shia with the alleviation of grief and suffering. Serious oaths are made in his name, and the Shia distribute food for charity as part of vows made in the name of Abbas.

Hazrat Al-Abbas birthday marked as "Roz-e Janbaz" in Iran

The auspicious birth anniversary of Hazrat Al-Abbas is marked as "Roz-e Janbaz” or the Day of the Valiant Veterans in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Disabled Iranian veterans, called Janbaz in Iran, mostly constitute the disabled veterans of the Iran–Iraq war.

Reported by Marzieh Rahmani