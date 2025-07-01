Syria not demanding Israel return occupied Golan Heights

The Lebanese news channel LBCI reports that Syria is not demanding that Israel return parts of the Golan Heights that it captured in 1967 in current talks on a security agreement.

According to the report, citing unnamed sources, Syria is demanding that Israel recognize the new regime in Syria, headed by Ahmad al-Sharaa, and withdraw from the areas it took control of in southern Syria since January.

Additionally, Syria is calling for clearly defined security arrangements in southern Syria and in the border triangle between Jordan, Syria, and Israel, as well as US support for Syria, though the nature of that support remains unclear.

Israel regime illegally occupied the Golan heights in a move not recognized by the international community, except for the US.

RHM/