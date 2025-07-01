  1. Iran
Iran security forces detain over 50 Mossad operatives in SE

Iran security forces detain over 50 Mossad operatives in SE

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Local Iranian media said Tuesday that as many as 50 Mossad operatives were detained by Iranian security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast of the country, while two other agents were killed in the operations.

The Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force stationed in southeast of the country announced in a statement on Tuesday the killing of two people and the arrest of more than 50 terrorists and mercenaries working the Zionist regime in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The IRGC Quds Base the operations to apprehend the Mossad operatives resulted in the killing of two terrorists and the arrest of more than 50 terrorists and mercenaries of the Zionist regime.

The statement said that the operations were carried out over the past two weeks.

