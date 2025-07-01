Iran security forces detain over 50 Mossad operatives in SE

The Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force stationed in southeast of the country announced in a statement on Tuesday the killing of two people and the arrest of more than 50 terrorists and mercenaries working the Zionist regime in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The statement said that the operations were carried out over the past two weeks.

