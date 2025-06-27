Member states to proceed alone if EU doesn’t act on Israel

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob says EU member states will adopt punitive measures individually against Israel if the 27-member bloc does not take tangible steps within the next few days in the face of the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Golob made the remarks in Brussels on Thursday ahead of the European Council summit.

“Unless the EU takes concrete action today or within two weeks, each member state, including Slovenia and some countries that share our views, will be forced to take the next steps on their own,” he stated.

Golob emphasized that EU members are prepared to do so not only to demonstrate solidarity, but also to put real pressure on the Israeli regime.

“We could have done more in the past, but it is never too late,” said the Slovenian prime minister.

“Unfortunately, some states, even important ones, put their own interests before human rights,” he added, in a sharp criticism of Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and Lithuania that oppose the idea of proceeding against Israel.

The remarks come as Slovenia, Belgium, Ireland, France, Sweden, and Spain favor sanctions on the Tel Aviv regime over its ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in particular, is calling for a clear “immediate” signal to be sent to the Zionist entity over its bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“It makes no sense to have imposed 18 packages of sanctions against Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine and then Europe, with a double standard, is not even capable of suspending an Association Agreement when Article 2 on respect for human rights is blatantly violated, in this case, by Israel,” Sanchez stated.

At least 56,259 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 132,458 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

