Media claims Iran, US will hold talks soon

NBC News claimed that US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will discuss with Iranian officials in the coming days the possibility of reaching an agreement on the nuclear issue.

The report claims that Witkoff will hold talks with Iranian officials regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement to halt uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

This is despite the fact that Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that uranium enrichment is the legitimate and legal right of this country.

Iranian officials have not yet confirmed the claim of any possibility of new talks with the United States or its date.

