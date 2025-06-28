  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2025, 8:29 AM

Trump levels new claims about Iranian officials

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – In continuation of his anti-Iran rhetoric, US President Donald Trump once again raised new claims about the Iranian officials.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Iranian authorities would like to have a meeting with him as soon as possible, despite Tehran’s stating the opposite.

"They do want to meet me, and we'll do that quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House, as quoted by TASS.

Earlier on Saturday, in a post on the X social media platform, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone toward the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. 

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," he stressed.

