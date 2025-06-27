Iran history divided to before, after Israel aggression

Recent events and developments have marked a new chapter in the political history of Iran and the region, and have played a decisive role in international equations, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard said during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran.

Iran's history will be divided into before and after the aggression of Tel Aviv and Washington, Aboutorabifard said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution created an epic in which Iran placed the axis of resistance and the Islamic nation on a throne of power, and the Zionist regime placed its Western allies in a shaky, unstable, and extremely vulnerable political and defensive position.

The Leadership stood up and Iranian nation stood up and turned Iran into the region's leading deterrent and an effective power in international equations," Aboutorabifard stressed.

"Our ministries thwarted the enemy's plots, and the Ministry of Defense played an important role in equipping and supporting the armed forces," elsewhere in his remarks he said.

