Iranian military to remain ready to respond after truce: SNSC

On Tuesday, the council issued a statement regarding the imposition of a cessation of conflict on the Israeli regime and its supporters.

According to the statement, the unity and vigilance of the Iranian people created an opportunity for the perseverance of the country’s armed forces and their astonishing power to be effectively employed during 12 days of strategic conflict, responding to acts of aggression promptly and appropriately.

Thanks to the profound and meaningful actions of the Iranian nation, the resolve of the armed forces, and the prudence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the enemy was forced to acknowledge its failure and the unilateral end of its aggression, the statement added.

It also said that following the aggression of the Israeli regime, the brave Iranian armed forces responded to a call from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and delivered crushing responses to acts of aggression by adversaries, including those against the United States’ Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic assure the great nation of Iran that they are prepared to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any act of aggression by the adversary, maintain no trust in the words of the enemies and keep their fingers on the trigger, the statement concluded.

MNA