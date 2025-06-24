Qatar says US asked it to contact Iran on ceasefire

During a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, the Qatari Prime Minister emphasized: "Israel's actions are irresponsible and cause instability in the region."

He added, "The United States asked Qatar to contact Iran to achieve a ceasefire, and we made the necessary contacts in this regard."

"We hope that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel will continue. The world must stand united against Israel and stop the aggression against Gaza," The Qatari Prime Minister said.

"Israel's aggression against Iran has halted efforts to end the Gaza war. We hope that Israel will not exploit this ceasefire to escalate its attacks on Gaza," he said.

