No hiatus in Iran’s nuclear program: Nuclear chief

Speaking on Tuesday, the top Iranian nuclear official Mohammad Eslami condemned the Israeli and American military attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

He said the AEOI has taken all necessary measures and is assessing damages in sites that have been attacked.

Iran had made a series of arrangements in advance to restore the nuclear activities, Eslami stated, highlighting plans that have been devised to prevent any hiatus in the process of production and services in the nuclear industry.

In separate comments on Tuesday, AEOI Spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRIB that the nuclear industry is deeply embedded in Iran and it is impossible for the enemies to uproot this technology.

Iran has capacities and capabilities that allow it to keep progress in the nuclear industry uninterruptedly, he emphasized.

MNA/TSN