  1. Technology
Jun 24, 2025, 6:20 PM

No hiatus in Iran’s nuclear program: Nuclear chief

No hiatus in Iran’s nuclear program: Nuclear chief

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said arrangements have been made to prevent any disruption to the country’s nuclear activities.

Speaking on Tuesday, the top Iranian nuclear official Mohammad Eslami condemned the Israeli and American military attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

He said the AEOI has taken all necessary measures and is assessing damages in sites that have been attacked.

Iran had made a series of arrangements in advance to restore the nuclear activities, Eslami stated, highlighting plans that have been devised to prevent any hiatus in the process of production and services in the nuclear industry.

In separate comments on Tuesday, AEOI Spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRIB that the nuclear industry is deeply embedded in Iran and it is impossible for the enemies to uproot this technology.

Iran has capacities and capabilities that allow it to keep progress in the nuclear industry uninterruptedly, he emphasized.

MNA/TSN

News ID 233617

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News