22th wave of attack on Israel taught a lesson to enemy

Last night, the army of the terrorist and criminal Zionist regime, which had despaired of the sacred defense of the heroic nation of Iran and had helplessly reached out to its American partners for a ceasefire, martyred a group of compatriots in a brutal attack.

In response to this crime, in the last minutes before the ceasefire imposed on the enemy came into effect, IRGC forces destroyed the military and support centers of the Zionist regime by firing 14 missiles throughout the occupied territories, teaching the Zionist enemy a historic and memorable lesson.

It was the armed forcesof Iran who imposed their will on the Zionist enemy and continue to monitor the enemy's movements with open and vigilant eyes.

MNA/6510595