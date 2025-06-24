Traditional Iranian pop singers back homeland with new tracks

On Sunday evening (July 22), celebrated traditional Iranian music singer Homayoun Shajarian released the song “World of Oppression” on his personal page in cyberspace, with lyrics by the great Indo-Persian poet Bidel Dehlavi (1642-1720) and the Iranian poet Hushang Ebtehaj (1928-2022), and music by Gholamreza Sadeghi.

About the piece, Shajarian wrote, “The ‘World of Oppression’ has a social and humanitarian theme. This piece was born from the dust of wounded and broken souls; from the voices of free men imprisoned in terror and the cries that rise in a world of oppression”.

“This work is a narrative of the endless sorrow of humans who have been silenced in the twists and turns of dead-end nights, in the bloody nightmare of this world. It speaks of a world in which anger, ugliness, ignorance, and selfishness have replaced love, beauty, and awareness,” he added.

“The pages of human history are turned with black and white, filth and light, as if these two were ancient twins, one constantly dominating the other,” the singer noted.

Shajarian dedicated his piece to the noble and defenseless people of the world, saying “may no heart live except with love and beauty”.

Son of the late master Iranian traditional singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, Homayoun is a traditional and crossover vocalist, and a Tombak player.

The criminal regime of Israel waged an unprovoked war against Iran on June 13.

