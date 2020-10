Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, who had been in fragile health conditions in the past year, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80 at Tehran's Jam Hospital.

Shajarian was the undisputed master of Persian traditional (classical) singing and is regarded as a national treasure by both musicians and music lovers.

A group of Sahjarian's fans gathered in Tous City on Saturday morning, singing his 'Morghe Sahar' (Bird of Dawning) song, with which Shajarian used to end all of his concerts.