Iran urges UNESCO to support its cultural heritage

Part of the letter states that, according to official statistics, Iran hosts more than 40,000 nationally registered monuments and 28 World Heritage Sites, including more than 100 historical, natural, and cultural sites. More than 50 other monuments are also on UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage registration.

These sites, which are recognized as the common heritage of humanity, will challenge not only Iran's historical memory, but also the world's civilizational identity, in the event of any destruction or damage.

In a letter sent by Iran to UNESCO, referring to the recent military aggressions of the Zionist regime, it is warned that many of these monuments are under direct and indirect threat.

MNA/