Iran will firmly resist Israel’s illegal aggression: Envoy

In an interview with a French television on Wednesday, Aminnejad, while condemning the criminal attacks on the country, emphasized that the resistance is the only path to defeat the enemy.

“It was Israel that started its war of aggression against Iran in defiance of all international laws” he said, adding, “We will always remain on the defensive but will defend ourselves with all our might.”

The envoy clarified that Iran’s defense forces responded after Israeli warplanes struck several universities and residential areas.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has always remained committed to peace, he called on the international community to send a clear message to Israel: “Enough is enough.”

It is the duty of the international community to tell Israel to stop its aggression against Iran, he added.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked aggression across Iran in the early hours of Friday, assassinating a number of military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Soon after, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message addressed to the Iranian nation, warned that “the Zionist regime should await a harsh punishment” as the powerful hand of Iranian Armed Forces will not let go of Israel.

MNA/IRN85866365