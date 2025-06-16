Ghalibaf warns Israel: We’ll give you hell

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Monday, Ghalibaf said the Zionists’ nightmare over the past nights and the great fear of the perpetrators and instigators of the Zionist regime’s crimes will continue until the aggressor’s regret and punishment.

He added that the Iranian forces will give the enemy hell and the world will witness its misery.

“We all must understand that we are in an extraordinary situation and our savage enemy does not adhere to any red line. Although the final victory is certain, it is natural that this path has its ups and downs,” he emphasized.

He reiterated that the Iranian nation with various ethnicities and tendencies has become united in the face of the savage enemy and supported the Armed Forces.

Ghalibaf said forces from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army displayed their high power and military prowess to the world under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and mocked the myth of the Israeli regime’s invulnerability.

He added that the enemy carries out its acts of aggression in a hybrid war centered around cognitive warfare.

The top Iranian parliamentarian emphasized that threats by the barbaric Israeli regime have created a great opportunity to reinforce unity among people.

The IRGC started its retaliatory operation -- dubbed Operation True Promise III -- on Friday evening, hours after the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, carried out a large-scale military aggression on multiple locations inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and residential buildings in Tehran and other cities.

The operation began immediately after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a televised message, saying that the “despicable” Israeli regime would be “rendered helpless” following reprisal by the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.

The regime’s acts of aggression resulted in the assassination of high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including children and women.

Among those martyred were Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami; Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC Aerospace Division; and senior IRGC commander General Gholam Ali Rashid.

MNA/Press TV