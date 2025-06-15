Netanyahu urges US to join Israeli regime’s war against Iran

The request was made within the past 48 hours, intending to supplement the Israeli regime’s efforts with American capabilities amid the ongoing war with Iran, according to a report by the American news website Axios published early on Sunday.

These capabilities reportedly include bunker-busting munitions and heavy bombers.

The report stated that the Tel Aviv regime has specifically called for a potential joint Israeli-American strike targeting Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility in northern Iran.

On Friday, Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, also emphasized that the entire operation “has to be completed with the elimination of Fordow.”

However, on the same day, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) confirmed that the Fordow facility had not experienced “any major accident” amid the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression on various locations across the country, which began on the same day.

Israeli regime officials have not ruled out the possibility that US President Donald Trump might be willing to support the attacks against the Islamic Republic.

An Israeli source told the Axios website that Washington was considering Tel Aviv’s request for participation in the military campaign.

However, a White House official denied on Friday that any such commitment had been made while speaking to the Axios reporter.

Despite this apparent rebuff, media reports earlier indicated that the US had supplied Israel with hundreds of advanced laser-guided Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, specifically designed for precision strikes, before the regime carried out the latest attacks on Iran, Press TV reported.

American officials, including Trump himself, have expressed support for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, a demand that complicated the Iran-US nuclear talks.

The Islamic Republic, however, has categorically rejected abandoning its peaceful nuclear activities, citing its rightful entitlement to them under international law.

In response to the Israeli aggression, Iran launched extensive missile and drone strikes on the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday and Saturday, while acting in self-defense.

MNA/