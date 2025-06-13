Israeli attack on Natanz site ‘surface damage’: AEOI chief

Speaking in a televised interview, Eslami denounced the assault as a "terrorist act by the Zionist regime" and emphatically stated that such actions would fail to derail Iran's nuclear advancements.

He described the assault on Natanz as "repeated" and asserted that the perpetrators "tried to inflict as much damage as possible to the nuclear facilities using a pre-designed map."

He assured the public that "there was no radiation leakage that would cause concern for the people." Assessment of the exact extent of the damage is currently underway, he added.

The AEOI chief expressed strong condemnation for the attack and frustration with the international community's response.

Eslami highlighted that Iran has repeatedly reported such threats and acts of aggression to the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through its Foreign Ministry.

Reaffirming Iran's commitment to its nuclear program, Eslami declared that these attacks have "the smallest effect on our will and that of our colleagues."

He emphasized that Iran's path is clear and its program frameworks are well-defined. Iranian personnel are working across all nuclear sites with "increased faith, power, and vitality," he said, adding that "the nuclear programs of the country will continue powerfully and solidly."

According to preliminary reports, over 100 individuals have been martyred, with hundreds more injured—many of them civilians, including women and children, caught in their homes as residential neighborhoods were mercilessly targeted.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several Iranian commanders and scientists were martyred.

