Pakistan MoD vows to stand by Iran in every way

Pakistani Defense made the comments while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Saturday, according to "dunyanews.tv".

He said Israel attacked Iran last night, targeted its military installations, and martyred its military leaders.

“In this entire situation, Israel is not acting alone,” he remarked.

He said Iran is a neighboring country of Pakistan and “we have centuries-old relations”.

“In this time of trial, we stand by Iran in every way. We will protect Iranian interests. Iranians are our brothers, and their grief and pain are shared.”

Israel is targeting Yemen, Iran, and Palestine—therefore, unity in the Muslim world is essential, he emphasised and warned: “If we remain silent and disunited today, then everyone will be targeted eventually”.

He emphasized that a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be called and that all Muslim nations must unite to confront Israel.

He highlighted that even non-Muslim populations in the West are protesting against Israel. “Their conscience has awakened—unlike the Muslim world,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also stated that Pakistan has stood firm on its position since day one. It has neither recognized Israel nor established relations.

He urged all Muslim countries should sever ties with Israel. Israel's hands are stained with the blood of Muslims, and such hands should be rejected.

MNA