Jun 12, 2025, 11:00 AM

Iraq receives 1st batch of French Caracal multi-role copters

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – As part of the government’s agenda to develop the capabilities of the country’s armed forces, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense received on Tuesday the first batch of French Caracal multi-role helicopters.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense mentioned in a statement that these combat helicopters will enhance the Iraqi army’s capabilities in the areas of tactical transport, support, and rescue operations, Iraqi News reported. 

The step is part of a deal reached with Airbus in September 2024 to purchase 12 Caracal H225M multi-role combat helicopters.

On April 30, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, checked the first two helicopters at the airframer’s headquarters in Marignane in southern France.

The new helicopters will take the place of the older Mil Mi-17s and will be employed for different tasks such as fire support, attack, tactical troop transport, special operations, and counter-terrorism, the report added. 

