The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that all the helicopters returned to their bases safely after the end of the operations.

Russia launched a major attack against Ukraine's incursion in the Kursk region. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of Ka-52 helicopters in action, targeting Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles near Kursk. The Ka-52 Alligators, known for their precision, struck Ukrainian forces, hitting troops, armored vehicles, and military equipment.

MNA