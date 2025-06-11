Abdoogh Khiar; Iranian refreshing cold soup for summer

One of the best ways to stay cool during summer is with this Persian cold yogurt soup called Abdoogh Khiar. This tasty yogurt soup is made with simple, natural, and healthy ingredients and is ready in only 15 minutes.

Yogurt is a big part of Persian and Mediterranean cooking, which Iranians love to add to their meals, such as basic homemade yogurt and cucumber yogurt dip.

Yogurt (especially plain) helps the body cool down on hot summer days, so does cucumber; the combination has long been loved and made by many around the world, including the Turks with cacik and the Greeks with tzatziki.

Doogh refers to the buttermilk that comes from the process of churning yogurt butter, but this dish is often prepared with a mixture of yogurt and water. Here, tangy, creamy buttermilk is blended with plain yogurt for a soup with extra body. An array of cool, crunchy, sweet, and savory ingredients is then added to the base, along with herbs and spices for a refreshing, satisfying meal.

This yogurt dish also has cucumbers, dill, mint, raisins, walnuts, and rose petals, and it can be diluted with water or ice cubes.

It is a very aromatic and flavorful dish that is also healthy and protein-rich, which makes it a great choice for those who are vegetarians. The addition of raisins adds a touch of natural sweetness, and the walnuts add crunch.

Ingredients:

Plain yogurt: Persian yogurt is naturally more “sour” than the yogurt you find in regular grocery stores. You can make your yogurt or use store-bought.

Persian yogurt is naturally more “sour” than the yogurt you find in regular grocery stores. You can make your yogurt or use store-bought. Persian cucumbers: You can use regular or English cucumbers, just be sure to remove the seeds.

You can use regular or English cucumbers, just be sure to remove the seeds. Raisins: Dark red raisins are usually used, but you can use green raisins as well.

Dark red raisins are usually used, but you can use green raisins as well. Walnuts: You can substitute with chopped pecans or pistachios if you do not have walnuts.

You can substitute with chopped pecans or pistachios if you do not have walnuts. Herbs: A combination of dill and mint is perfect, but you can use one or the other exclusively. You can use fresh herbs or dried ones.

A combination of dill and mint is perfect, but you can use one or the other exclusively. You can use fresh herbs or dried ones. Dried rose petals and rosewater: This is optional. Rose petals offer color and a very mild aroma. Rosewater offers more aroma.

This is optional. Rose petals offer color and a very mild aroma. Rosewater offers more aroma. Salt and pepper

Ice cubes or cold water: You can make this thick or thinned down, depending on your preference and the thickness of the yogurt you are using.

To eat abdoogh khiar, you can tear the bread in the bowl and have it soak for a couple of minutes. Then enjoy the cold yogurt soup with a spoon. In each spoonful will be a little bit of everything: the yogurt base, the walnuts and raisins, the herbs, and the bread.

MNA/