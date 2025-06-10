Iran’s labor minister departs for Geneva for ILO Conference

The 113th session of the International Labor Conference (ILO) kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 2 with the participation of a tripartite delegation of workers, employers, and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During his time in Geneva, the minister is expected to engage with other labor ministers and representatives from various countries to address challenges and discuss ways to advance social justice and promote decent work globally.

As the highest decision-making body of the International Labor Organization (ILO), this conference is held annually and brings together tripartite delegations from the organization's 187 member countries and a number of international observers and influential individuals.

Protecting against biological hazards in the workplace, discussing on innovative approaches to tackling informal employment and promoting the transition to formal employment to promote decent work, etc. will be the most important issues to be discussed at this edition of the conference.

