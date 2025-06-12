Iran, Brazil emphasize expanding multilateral cooperation

Iran’s Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari and Minister of Labor & Employment for Brazil Luiz Marino met and held talks in Geneva on Thursday on the sidelines of the 113th session of the International Labor Organization (ILO)’s Conference.

During the meeting, the Iranian labor minister emphasized the need to develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of poverty alleviation, empowerment, and social protection, especially within the framework of interactions among BRICS member states.

The two countries enjoy high potentials to expand their cooperation in all areas, Meydari underlined.

In this meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Iranian and Brazilian labor ministers to expand bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

Signing a MoU between the two sides can pave suitable ways for the implementation of joint programs in the economic and social fields, Iranian labor minister emphasized.

The Brazilian labor minister, for his part, stated that BRICS member states should take giant strides towards reforming the world order and reducing injustices.

The cooperation between Iran and Brazil can pave the way for creating balance and change in the international system as well, Marino added.

In addition, the two sides emphasized developing cooperation in the following fields including growth system, social protection, support for vulnerable walks of life, sharing technical know-how and experiences, child protection, labor inspection, and specialized training courses in the field of labor and social welfare.

