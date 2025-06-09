  1. World
Jun 9, 2025, 9:45 PM

Yemeni missile attack suspends flights at Tel Aviv airport

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Local media in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories said on Monday that a missile attack from Yemen suspended the flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement on Monday evening that its air defense intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

This item is being updated...

