US can not do a damn thing about Iran nuclear industry

Delivered a speech at the commemoration ceremony of the 36th Anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, "The impact of the Islamic Revolution by Imam Khomeini is visible to people around the world."

"The sharp decline in America's position in the world is affected by his presence, and hatred of Zionists is affected by his revolution," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"Today in the Western world, you see a movement towards aversion to Western values; the Imam created such a revolution," the Leader said.

Referring to hostilities against the Islamic Revolution in recent decades, he said, "In my opinion, the conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution are unprecedented in comparison to revolutions in the world."

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The Islamic Republic has withstood all conspiracies, and hostilities."

Islamic Revolution surprised the Western world, he said, noting that Iran’s political system has since developed with stability and strength.

Regarding the US claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he said, "The US's first word is that Iran should not have a nuclear industry. Our response to America's nonsense claims is clear: they can not do a damns thing in this matter."

"The nuclear industry is a parent industry. Many scientific fields are affected by the nuclear industry. Uranium enrichment is the key to the nuclear issue, and the enemies have focused on enrichment," he said.

On Israel regime crimes

"Islamic governments today have a lot of obligations regarding the Palestinian issue. Today is not the time for politeness, consideration, or neutrality. Today is not the day to remain silent," Ayatollah Khamenei said elsewhere in his remarks.

"If any Islamic state supports the Zionist regime in any way, it can be sure that eternal shame will remain on its forehead," he said.

"Governments should know that relying on the Zionist regime will not bring security to any government," he said, adding, "This regime is collapsing by divine decree and, God willing, will not last long."



