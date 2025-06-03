Iran's Araghchi meet Lebanese top diploamt in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday morning, where he was officially welcomed by Lebanese officials.

In his first speeches upon his arrival in Beirut, Araghchi said, "We support the independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon. No country has the right to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs."

"Iran will support Lebanon against the Zionist regime's occupation," he said, stressing that, of course, it means that a friendly country supports its friends in Lebanon, and in no way means interfering in Lebanese affairs.

"Relations between Iran and Lebanon are very good, according to the Leader's remarks. The Lebanese nation has stood by Iran in difficult and difficult circumstances," he said.

During his one-day visit to Lebanon, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with the Lebanese president, parliament speaker, and prime minister, as well as his Lebanese counterpart.

MNA/