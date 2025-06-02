Grossi , Iran, Egypt FMs hold trilateral meeting in Cairo

"Timely meeting in Cairo with Egypt’s @MfaEgypt Badr Abdelatty and Iran’s Foreign Minister @araghchi," Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on his X account on Monday.

"Grateful for Egypt’s constructive role in supporting peaceful, diplomatic solutions to regional challenges," he wrote.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on a visit to Cairo, met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Monday.

"We are ready to give assurances to all sides about peaceful nature of our nuclear program," the top Iranian negotiator in the nuclear talks with the United States said in his joint presser on Monday.

Araghchi criticized the Western states' silence over the Israeli regime's arsenal of nuclear warheads, noting that "Western states are turning a blind eye to Israel's nuclear threat."

"NPT should be implemented by all countries," he underlined, adding that "the Israeli threats against Iran's peaceful nuclear program a crime."

He added that "There will be no nuclear deal if demands are not realistic, and if the other side seeks to deprive Iran of nuclear rights."

He called on the UN nuclear watchdog to resist Western countries' pressure when it comes to Iran's nuclear program.

MNA