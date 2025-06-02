Iran stresses continuing talks with Europe, nuclear diplomacy

Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest on Monday.

The Iranian minister expressed hope for the improvement of relations between the two countries and, referring to some understandings reached in this regard, expressed Iran's readiness to take effective steps in that regard.

Pointing to the Iran-US diplomatic process in the area of ​​lifting sanctions and the nuclear issue, Araghchi noted the importance of Europe's constructive role in the nuclear issue and announced Iran's willingness to continue talks with the three European countries and the European Union.

The German Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with this telephone call and emphasized Germany's reciprocal readiness to continue bilateral and multilateral talks with Iran and to take further confidence-building steps.

It was also decided to plan and implement political talks between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries with the aim of addressing some issues between the two sides.

MNA