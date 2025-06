Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Saturday during which they congratulated each other the Muslims' Eid Al Adha and exchanged views on regional developments, especially in Gaza.

Araghchi visited Egypt earlier this week on Monday where he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, his counterpart Badr Abdelatty as well as Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

