Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia leaves one killed

Authorities in the western Bryansk region said a civilian was killed and another injured in a “targeted strike” on Kamensky Khutor, a village near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.

In the neighboring Kursk region, a local official suffered hip and arm injuries from a drone strike, while authorities in the Tula region reported two civilians received minor wounds from air attacks that damaged the roof of an apartment building in the regional capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses repelled more than 40 drones targeting the Russian capital overnight and Thursday morning, a day after around three dozen drones took aim at the city.

Flights were temporarily suspended at all four Moscow airports, Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said. No damage or injuries were reported in the Moscow region itself.

The air travel disruptions spilled over to regions as far away as Siberia’s republic of Buryatia, around 4,400 kilometers (2,700 miles) east of Moscow, where flights were delayed by three hours.

Mobile internet access was restricted in at least two regions targeted in the strikes, authorities said. Similar restrictions were reported during previous drone attacks earlier this week.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 105 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions, including Moscow, overnight. The previous night, it reported downing 159 drones over nine regions.

Ukrainian drones damaged the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant in the Oryol region during overnight attacks on Tuesday.

