On June 1, the Ukrainian regime carried out a "terrorist" attack using first-person view (FPV) drones targeting airfields in Russia's Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, Sputnik reported a statement by the MoD on Sunday afternoon.

“All terrorist attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled,” the statement said, according to Sputnik.

Fires that broke out as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions have been extinguished, with no casualties among military or civilian personnel, the Russian MoD added.

The ministry noted that FPV drones were launched from areas located in close proximity to the airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, resulting in fires damaging several units of aviation equipment.

Ukraine said that the drones destoryed as many as 41 aircraft, some strategic bombers, in five different Russian regions deep inside the Russian territories.

A military official, who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose operational details, said the far-reaching attack took more than a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two warring sides are meeting in Istanbul tomorrow.

