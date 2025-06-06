Iran strongly condemns Israeli attack on Syria infrastructure

The Zionist regime's attacks on Syria are an example of aggression against territorial integrity, Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized.

The Iranian diplomat termed these attacks a gross violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental norms of international law, adding that the Zionist regime's military attacks on Syria are a clear example of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria which is carried out with the aim of destroying and weakening this Islamic country, and is a sign of the dangerous and law-breaking nature of this criminal regime.

Emphasizing the need for the international community to take action to end the occupation of important parts of Syria by the criminal Zionist regime, Baghaei added that the responsibility for escalating insecurity in the region and violating international peace and security, due to the regime's aggression against regional countries, is borne by its Western supporters and arms suppliers, especially the United States.

MA/6490453