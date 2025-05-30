Austria's charge de affairs summoned by Iran FM

Michaela Pacher, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Austria in Tehran (in the absence of the Ambassador), was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Alireza Mollaghadimi, chairman of the First Department for Western Europe and she received Iran's strong protest for her country's domestic intelligence service's false report on peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

In the meeting with the Austrian diplomat, the Iranian diplomat rejected the claim made in the annual assessment report of the Austrian intelligence agency, reminding her of the complete contradiction of such a claim with numerous reports so far issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors about the Iranian nuclear program.

He also emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is fully consistent with Iran's international legal obligations enshrined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Mollahghadimi further described Austria's intelligence move as irresponsible and provocative, calling for an official explanation from Pacher's respective government.

The Austrian chargé d'affaires, for her part, stated that she would convey the Islamic Republic of Iran's protest and request for an official explanation from her respective government.

KI/6483888