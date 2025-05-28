Iran, Oman vow strengthened ties, support for Gaza ceasefire

At the end of the official visit of Masoud Pezeshkian to Oman, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in a joint statement, emphasized the historical and strong ties between the two brotherly nations, sustainable bilateral cooperation, mutual respect between the leaders of the two countries, and the development of relations in all fields.

In the joint statement, the Iranian side also expressed gratitude to the mediating role by Oman in the indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

Heading a delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Omani capital of Muscat on Tuesday afternoon to hold talks with high-ranking Omani officials to discuss bolstering bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival at Muscat airport on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian was received by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs. and Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman.

After the official reception ceremony, the Iranian President held a private meeting with the Sultan of Oman at Al Alam Palace, and then attended a joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries.

MNA