Iran, Oman sign 18 MoUs in various fields

The agreements, signed on the sidelines of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee on Tuesday, aim to deepen ties in multiple sectors, including legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining.

In a symbolic gesture highlighting cultural and historical bonds, officials from both nations also unveiled a commemorative joint postage stamp.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday at the official invitation of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Following a formal welcoming ceremony at Muscat International Airport, Pezeshkian held a meeting with Oman’s Sultan. The visit continued with a joint session between high-ranking delegations from both countries.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian hailed the active and constructive role of Oman in the process of indirect Iran-US negotiations.

He said that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Oman in all fields, adding that the two countries possess capabilities that can be employed for the well-being and progress of the two nations as well as that of other regional nations.

“We are ready to do whatever is within our capability for the dignity and greatness of Muslims. Each of us has capacities that can be employed for the well-being and progress of one another and of other nations in the region,” Pezeshkian said.

Sultan Haitham also welcomed closer ties, saying that he agrees that if the avenues for business activities are opened, the two countries “will witness a significant leap in the bilateral relations.”

“The relations between Iranian and Omani ports must be developed, and the rail capacity from northern to southern Iran is of great commercial importance to us,” he said, adding that more support is needed for cooperation in the energy sector.

Pezeshkian’s visit to Oman marks his tenth foreign trip since taking office.

MNA/Press TV