"If Americans stick to their words, talks could move forward"

Speaking to Russian Sputnik news agency on Wednesday on the sidelines of a security meeting hosted by Russia, General Ahmadian said that "if the Americans hold on to their words and do not change their words and also do not renege on their promises, the [nuclear[ talks could move forward."

Ahmadian arrived in Moscow earlier on Tuesday at the official invitation of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security, which will run from May 27 to 29, 2025.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

So far, both sides have described the talks as constructive and positive.

