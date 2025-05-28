  1. Economy
May 28, 2025, 2:23 PM

Power plant diesel reserves up 85%: Iran oil ministry

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Diesel storage levels at power plants reached nearly 1.5 billion liters in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 21–May 21), registering an 85% growth compared to the same period last year.

This significant rise highlights the Oil Ministry's readiness to ensure stable energy supply across the country.

Supplying and managing liquid fuel reserves for power plants are a key responsibility of the Oil Ministry as part of the national energy supply chain. Amid rising demand and supply challenges, the ministry's efforts to expand storage capacity, optimize resources, and implement sustainable policies have been crucial in maintaining energy stability.

Latest figures show that over 2 billion liters of diesel were delivered to power plants from March 21 to May 21—a 42% increase (600 million liters) compared to the 1.4 billion liters supplied in the same period last year.

Additionally, about 1.8 billion liters of mazut were delivered in the same two-month period, up 52% (600 million liters) from 1.2 billion liters last year.

MNA/Shana.ir

News ID 232387
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

